Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Miller senior challenges himself

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miller High School senior Eric Ames has a 4.0 GPA, that will only go higher.

“This year we’re probably going to go past a 4.0. Because he’s involved in a couple of different AP courses. He’s always been willing to do the hard work when it comes to academics. He’s been very studious his entire career,” said school counselor Courtney VanZee.

“I love challenging myself, because I feel that is the best way for me to learn and grow. I feel that I need to take classes where I don’t already know the content and the material because what would be the point of taking a class if you’re not going to learn,” said Eric.

One of those AP courses he’s taking, is statistics.

“I figured that it would be useful. Like whenever I play games and I roll dice, I like to calculate the probability that I would get a desired outcome. I thought that ties well into statistics, and i would really love to do that better. Yeah it is pretty demanding, because I don’t want to get anything less than an A,” said Eric.

Eric is active in music and theater. He’s not sure where he wants to go to college yet, but has an idea on what he wants to do.

“I kind of want to be a teacher. I don’t know what to teach, but I want to come back to a high school and just teach other students. I think that would fun and challenging at the same time,” said Eric.

“He’s going to move mountains in his career,” said Courtney.

For being named our scholar of the week. Eric gets a $250 scholarship from Dakota Energy Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

