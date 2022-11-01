Avera Medical Minute
USF men’s basketball team feels that great chemistry will lead to an even better season

Cougars have several returning veterans along with plenty of new talent
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USF basketball teams. Today we hear from the men who return several players who were keys to the team and they also have several newcomers including 3 from the Junior College ranks.

So while you might think that it would take a while longer for chemistry to happen, it’s way ahead of schedule. And Matt Cartwright says that it’s a very important thing to have, for any team to succeed.

Matt Cartwright, USF Senior says, :”Chemistry is a huge thing. I mean if you don’t have it off the floor you won’t ever have it on the floor. It builds off the floor first just like hanging out with the guys. We live with each other, everyone lives with a teammate and I think that helps carry on to the floor because you know how they’re going to react. You know how to lead them, how to coach them.”

Noah Puetz, USF Sophomore says, ”Bonding has been going pretty good. I think you can kind of tell on the court, we keep maturing each practice and you can tell during the scrimmages it just keeps getting better too.”

Chris Johnson, USF Men’s Basketball Coach says, ”Yes you notice it really a lot when you don’t have it and you try not to take it for granted when you do have it. And this team really gets along well, really cares about each other and that stuff translates to the floor.”

The Cougars are planning to play a fast-paced game which will also make the players happy. They’ve added some scoring punch to a team that already has several good defensive players.

