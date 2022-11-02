Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 1st

HS and College Volleyball and College Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three area team played their first round matches at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament and Regions were in full swing in South Dakota. USD edged UND in a 5-set thriller in Grand Forks. Dordt swept Dakota State in a college basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon and the USF women’s basketball team is looking forward to a fast-paced attack this season.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
Police Lights
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Dordt sweeps Dakota State in college basketball doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon
Dordt sweeps Dakota State in college basketball doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon
Tuesday's HS Volleyball recap from Iowa State Tourney and SD Regions
Tuesday recap of HS Volleyball from Iowa State Tourney and SD Regions
USF Women's basketball players are excited about a fast-paced team this season
USF Women looking forward to playing a fast-paced attack this season
South Dakota volleyball team edges North Dakota in Grand Forks in 5-setter
Coyotes edge Fighting Hawks in 5-set thriller in Grand Forks in Summit League volleyball