10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 1st
HS and College Volleyball and College Basketball
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three area team played their first round matches at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament and Regions were in full swing in South Dakota. USD edged UND in a 5-set thriller in Grand Forks. Dordt swept Dakota State in a college basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon and the USF women’s basketball team is looking forward to a fast-paced attack this season.
