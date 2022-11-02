10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three area team played their first round matches at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament and Regions were in full swing in South Dakota. USD edged UND in a 5-set thriller in Grand Forks. Dordt swept Dakota State in a college basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon and the USF women’s basketball team is looking forward to a fast-paced attack this season.

