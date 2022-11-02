Authorities consider allowing pets in state park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is considering allowing pets to stay overnight in the state park.

The next GFP Commission meeting on Nov. 3 and 4 will decide whether authorities will change the rules to allow people staying in a cabin, lodge, or suite within a state park to have their dog or cat inside with them during their stay.

Authorities say they are also considering a second proposal to create a dog or cat accommodation fee of $10 per reservation per facility.

