Authorities consider allowing pets in state park

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is considering allowing pets to stay overnight in the state park.

The next GFP Commission meeting on Nov. 3 and 4 will decide whether authorities will change the rules to allow people staying in a cabin, lodge, or suite within a state park to have their dog or cat inside with them during their stay.

Authorities say they are also considering a second proposal to create a dog or cat accommodation fee of $10 per reservation per facility.

