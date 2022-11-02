Coyotes edge Fighting Hawks in 5-set thriller in Grand Forks in Summit League volleyball

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (22-2, 11-1 Summit) received a match-high 25 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a five-set victory over North Dakota. Game scores went 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.

With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to nine games and remain at the top of the league standings.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota had a healthy offensive effort tonight with five hitters clocking kills on the board. Evelyn Diederich followed Juhnke with 12 kills of her own while adding two blocks. Aimee Adams and Madison Harms each added eight kills for the Yotes.

North Dakota (12-12, 9-4 Summit) protected its side of the net well with four players in double-digit digs, including a match-high 33 digs from Kortney Carney. The Fighting Hawks were led on offense by Sierra Ward’s 17 kills.

Turning Point

It was a game of runs in tonight’s back-and-forth battle, with both teams alternating scoring streaks through all five sets. After North Dakota took a tight victory in set one, it was South Dakota’s second set win that gave the Coyotes a boost and shifted the momentum of the match. The Fighting Hawks were able to steal set four after the Coyotes won two and three, but USD took an early 7-2 lead in set five and never let off the gas from there.

Notable

Juhnke had 14 digs to compliment her 25 kills and record her 17th double-double on the season.

Brynn Paumen added seven kills while her and Harms each totaled five blocks for the Coyotes.

Alaina Wolff recorded a career-high 18 digs while Lolo Weideman tallied 26 digs.

Madi Woodin put up a match-high 45 assists and added 14 digs for her second double-double on the year.

Quotable

“We’ve had a lot of opportunities to play to five sets this year, so I think our team feels really confident in those moments,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “You could just see that there was a different level and different intensity right away in that fifth set. We just played a little bit better as a team, they made us earn our points and we did just that.”

Up Next

The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Western Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m. and St. Thomas on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

