Dordt sweeps Dakota State in college basketball doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night for Dordt basketball fans that made the trip to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon to watch their teams win both ends of a doubleheader against Dakota State.

Jackson Louscher paced a very balanced attack with 15 points as the men were 74-63 winners over the Trojans. DSU was led by Manny N’Tula who had 18 to lead both teams.

In the women’s game it was Ethan native Karly Gustafson who had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Defenders to an 89-68 win over Dave Moe’s Trojans. Bailey Beckman also had 18 points for Dordt while Courtney Menning led the T’s with 17 points.

