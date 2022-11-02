Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota.

David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined the program to discuss why South Dakotans should approve the measure. We also spoke with Keith Moore, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, who said Amendment D isn’t right for South Dakota.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss broke down the bipartisan support that the measure is receiving, and looked at the difference in campaigning between supporters and opponents.

You can find more information on South Dakota ballot measures here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Police Lights
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
The entrance to the South Dakota State Auditor's office in the State Capitol.
Meet the Candidates: State Auditor
Parade of Lights
DTSF staff prepare for Parade of Lights
The Enhance Aberdeen Committee is turning utility boxes into art in the Hub City.
Aberdeen installs artwork on local utility boxes