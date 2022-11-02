Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality.

Aaron Exendine was walking on the roadway of highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday October 25th he was hit by two cars.

The driver of the first car that hit Exendine was cooperative and remained at the scene.

A medical professional that happened to be in the area preformed lifesaving measures but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Exendine’s sister, Carol Long says the people that were there with her brother mean a lot and she hope to thank them in person someday.

“Knowing there’s people out there that are compassionate enough to stop, to help, to be with him. Just knowing that he’s not alone,” said Carol Long, victim’s sister.

Video footage showed several cars driving through the scene.

A four-door late model silver sedan actually hitting Exendine a second time.

The driver continued driving East leaving the scene.

The family is urging the suspect to come forward.

“We are just hoping that they turn themselves in. That they find something in their heart to just turn themselves in,” said Long.

Long wants people to remember her brother for his love of family and academic achievements.

“He went to college for electrical technology and he got his degree in that. He was on the presidents’ lists, he attended college on the reservation,” said Long.

Exendines family has a GoFundMe set up for funeral and travel expenses to help bring him back to Pine Ridge.

“We grew up on the reservation, that is our home, that is where all of our family is so to be able to take him back home to be with family to be buried next to my mom and next to the rest of our family that means a lot,” said Long.

If anyone has any more information involving the second car in the incident, they are advised to call Crime Stoppers or the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.

