Hy-Vee closes stores for Thanksgiving Day

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced for the first time in the company’s 92-year history Hy-Vee will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Hy-Vee announced that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day. All Hy-Vee corporate offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more information on specific store locations or hours, please visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.

