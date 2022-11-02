Avera Medical Minute
Lake County Museum opens new exhibit

“We’ve taken it from a static exhibit to an interactive exhibit so people can actually step in and experience the space that families had to live in in the 1880′s.”
The museum hopes the interactive feature will help peak kids interest in history.
The museum hopes the interactive feature will help peak kids interest in history.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lake County Museum in Madison is passionate about teaching history to people both young and old.

“History connects people born in all generations,” Lake County Museum Director Juli Breu said.

The museum now has another tool to aid them in teaching history with a new interactive shanty exhibit.

”We’ve been working on this since last March. We’ve taken it from a static exhibit to an interactive exhibit so people can actually step in and experience the space that families had to live in, in the 1880s,” Breu said.

The exhibit was originally built as a replica of a homestead that was in Madison in the 1880s.

The shanty has been a part of the museum for years but Breu alongside the South Dakota Humanities Council decided turning the exhibit into an interactive one could help more kids learn about life in the 1800s.

”People learn in many different ways and touch especially for children is a huge way to learn and experience what life was like and experience history,” Breu said.

Kids aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy the interactive exhibit though as people of all ages can come out to see the new shanty as well as the whole museum.

”We pair well with the formal education side of the different schools in the area pre-k through college we reach many different members of our community to senior citizens and everyone in between,” Breu said.

The free museum is open from 10 am until 2 pm Monday-Friday or by appointment.

For more information click here.

