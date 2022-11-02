Avera Medical Minute
One more warm day

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dry conditions will stick around today which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue more Red Flag Warnings for parts of northern and central South Dakota. These will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m.

We’ll keep the 70s around for highs today before we start to see some changes roll through. The wind will increase for Wednesday as wind gusts will get up to between 25 and 35 mph. This will lead to more fire danger across the area. A strong cold front is on the way Thursday which will eventually bring colder temperatures for all of us by Friday. Thursday night, some rain is on the way and as temperatures fall below freezing some snowflakes may mix in further north and west.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the day. This weekend will feature some slight chances for light rain both Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn’t look like much precipitation will occur. Highs this weekend will be in the 50s. There’s still a slight chance for some rain, especially Saturday night. Again, maybe a few snowflakes mixing in. There is a chance for more rain on Election Day.

Dakota News Now weather page

