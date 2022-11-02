Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say detectives flagged a man’s suspicious behavior and discovered he was dealing drugs in the city.

Narcotic detectives saw suspicious behavior in central Sioux Falls on Tuesday around 8 p.m. and called a patrol car to help stop the suspect’s car. The passenger in the suspect’s car, who was conducting the suspicious behavior, tried to outrun officers after the stop. Officers caught the suspect, who had dropped a bag containing 58 grams of Methamphetamine and 21 pills.

Officers are still working to identify the driver since the car sped away after the suspect jumped out.

The 30-year-old suspect, Antoine Richardson Jr. from Sioux Falls, has been charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances, Paraphernalia, and Fleeing Police.

