Special Olympics South Dakota to hold State-wide Bowling Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 500 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes will participate in the State Singles Bowling Tournament.

The tournament will be held at Village Bowl in Aberdeen on Nov. 4, 5, and 6. The first shift runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the bowling continues from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Afterward, the annual Special Olympics South Dakota banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Yelduz Shrine Center with awards and presentations. The last day of the tournament, Sunday, Nov. 6, will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m.

The tournament is part of our year-round offering of sports. The mission of Special Olympics South Dakota continues to offer opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Volunteers and spectators are always welcome. Visit SOSD.Org to learn more about the bowling tournaments, view the full calendar of events, or donate in support of Special Olympics South Dakota.

