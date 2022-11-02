Tuesday recap of HS Volleyball from Iowa State Tourney and SD Regions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian lost the first set at the Iowa State 2-A Volleyball Tournament Tuesday, but they stormed back to win the final three sets and advance to the semi’s. Sioux Center didn’t need a dramatic rally as the Warriors were in complete control in a 3-0 sweep of West Liberty in Class 3-A. But Unity Christian’s hopes for a state title ended with a 3-0 loss to Mount Vernon also in Class 3-A.

In South Dakota Ellie Lems had 13 kills and Sydney Oostra 11 as the #1 team in Class “A”, the SF Christian Chargers rolled to a 3-0 sweep of West Central to open Region 3-A play. They will face a very good Garretson team on Thursday at 7 o’clock. All other ranked teams that played Tuesday emerged victorious in region. In Class “A” it was SFC, Dakota Valley, Canton, Wagner and Miller. And in Class “B” the 5-ranked teams that played were all 3-0 winners: Warner, Burke, Chester, Northwestern and Wolsey-Wessington.

