Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

FILE - The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans...
FILE - The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday, Nov. 2, to help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand to help boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.

It’s part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry.

The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year.

It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located.

The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
Police Lights
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

Latest News

The federal grant money will be allocated back into the manufacturing departments at Lake Area...
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Rain/Snow Returning as Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns