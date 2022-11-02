Avera Medical Minute
USF Women looking forward to playing a fast-paced attack this season

Cougars have fun on offense
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday we cjhatted with the USF women’s basketball team that returns a good amount of talent from last year’s team. And there’s no doubt the Cougars have the players to return to a fast-paced style that we’ve seen in the past from Travis Traphagen teams.

And the ladies are loving it. Especially Dallie Hoskinson who enjoys the chance to do some free-lancing on the floor. ”Trap’s really lenient and like lets us go on offense and I like that a lot. We don’t run a lot of plays son it’s really fun just moving the ball around and into positions to get people open. We have free reign on the offensive end for sure.”

Watertown native Megan Fannin says, ”Shooting the 3 in transition is going to be good for us. And I feel like having more of our identity on defense end too. Some times we just focus on the offensive end of things so having that grit on defense is going to make a difference.”

The Cougars have very high hopes for this year and these two are a big reason why. Trap thinks his team will be fun to watch.

