10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 2nd

Stampede, IA State Volleyball, Plays and 2 Media Days
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede lost an early start in Sioux City Wednesday. Both Western Christian and Sioux Center won again to advance to state title matches Thursday at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament. Plays of the Week. Kasib talks about helping his Skyforce and Tom Billeter still loves to coach at Augustana.

