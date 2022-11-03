Aberdeen sees uptick of news businesses coming to town

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some businesses are struggling with staff shortages and supply chain issues, but that hasn’t stopped new businesses from opening in the Hub City.

A new department store came to town when Marshalls opened on October 30th. New restaurants like Albertano’s Mexican Restaurant and Manna, which offers a Puerto Rican menu, have added more flavor to the restaurant options in Aberdeen in the last two months. According to Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs, the surge in new businesses could be the result of proper planning.

”We’re definitely seeing a lot of new businesses open. People have waited. Construction costs are have been pretty high, and so smart businesses are waiting a little bit and making sure they have a strong business plan in place,” said Ochs.

It could also be the result of community support. Hub City Axe Throwing opened up in the beginning of the pandemic, but still thrived. They recently relocated to Main Street in order to expand.

Co-owner Ryan Perrion says Aberdeen businesses support new developments, which isn’t something other business markets see often.

”The small business community in Aberdeen really strives to bring new business to Aberdeen and new developments. I think that’s kind of unique to Aberdeen versus some larger cities,” said Perrion.

Another addition coming to Aberdeen will be Dunn Brothers Coffee. Owner Mick Thares lives in Minnesota, but grew up in Ipswich. He says the Aberdeen area is growing, which led him to open up his fourth Dunn Brothers Coffee store near his hometown.

“There’s been a lot of change, even that I saw just in the nine years that I’ve been gone. When I come back and and new businesses are popping up, to me, I think it’s a good town to do business in,” said Thares.

The support the community has for its businesses was also appealing, and Thares intends to give support back to Aberdeen.

“People support local here. I think that’s a big part of it, for me, is the support I think the community will give. We’re not just another franchise, we get involved,” said Thares.

The opening date for Dunn Brothers Coffee had to be pushed back due to supply chain issues, but Thares says he was pleasantly surprised at his ability to recruit staff in the area.

”I think of everything, that was probably one of my biggest concerns when I started this was how is it for staffing? Are we going to be able to find staffing? Actually, it has been a lot better than I thought. I was able to get a general manager hired and now she’s in the process of hiring her staff,” said Thares.

Thares says Dunn Brothers Coffee will be opened by December 1st.

