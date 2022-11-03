Big changes taking place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A strong cold front is pushing through the region today and that’s causing some big changes across the region. As the front moves through, we’ll see the wind switch around to the northwest. This will happen first in central South Dakota where we could have wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Temperatures by the afternoon around Pierre and out west will only get into the 40s, but further east we’ll warm up into the 60s. Rain will begin late Thursday evening and as temperatures fall we will see some snowflakes mixing in. Less than an inch of snow is expected from Brookings to Mitchell to Lake Andes and west.

A light rain/snow mix will continue early Friday morning before all the clouds and precipitation exit the area around noon. We’ll be left with temperatures only getting into the 40s for highs. If you’re headed out to any football games Friday night, it’s looking to be quite chilly!

Heading into the weekend, we’ll be in the 50s for highs with minor chances for precipitation. Better chances come back Tuesday - Thursday of next week which will once again introduce a chance for some snowflakes to mix in. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s for highs by then.

