Billeter still loves coaching and teaching his men’s basketball team at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana held it’s Media Day today and we talked with Tom Billeter about his new team this year. They will have a very young but talented front line and he’s optimistic. And that means plenty of coaching the new guys which he really enjoys.

Augie Head Coach Tom Billeter says, ”The actual teaching and coaching and scheduling and doing basketball stuff I feel like I’m 25 years old again at Arizona again. I don’t feel any different whatsoever and it’s been a rewarding fun fall, it really has been.”

Newcomer Ryan Miller says, ”Nobody does it any better than coach B. I mean he’s been doing it for so long, winning for so long and that’s just something I wanted to do my 5th year was win. I wanted to go out on a high note and I felt like this was the best place to do it.”

Miller came to Augie because he wants to win in his final year in college. And Billeter really likes his team and the chance they could be very good as the season progresses.

