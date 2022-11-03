Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.

The businesses followed their respective protocols for such threats prior to police arriving, evacuating the areas for safety.

When officers searched the businesses, they found no evidence of explosive devices on the premises.

