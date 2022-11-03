Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.

Robert Peterson, the treasurer of Smart Growth Sioux Falls, joined the program to discuss why Sioux Falls voters should approve the ban. We also spoke with Christine Erickson, the chair of Sioux Falls Open for Business, who said the ban would be bad for business in Sioux Falls.

SiouxFalls.Business owner Jodi Schwan helped us break down the business side of the proposal and shared her insight on a similar facility in Nebraska.

You can read the ordinance that will be on the ballot here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Police Lights
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
Police lights
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
Sioux Falls parking ramp to get facelift while awaiting development plans
The federal grant money will be allocated back into the manufacturing departments at Lake Area...
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions