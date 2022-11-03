Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.

Robert Peterson, the treasurer of Smart Growth Sioux Falls, joined the program to discuss why Sioux Falls voters should approve the ban. We also spoke with Christine Erickson, the chair of Sioux Falls Open for Business, who said the ban would be bad for business in Sioux Falls.

SiouxFalls.Business owner Jodi Schwan helped us break down the business side of the proposal and shared her insight on a similar facility in Nebraska.

You can read the ordinance that will be on the ballot here.

