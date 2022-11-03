Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls.

According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.

By the time police arrived, the driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan had fled the scene.

The driver of the Fiat, a 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police suspect that the injured man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He has not been charged with a crime at this time, pending his recovery and release from the hospital.

