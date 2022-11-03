Avera Medical Minute
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

flat tire
flat tire(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023.

Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the Sioux Falls region.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant authorizing it to issue subgrants for eligible projects for the collection and disposal of waste tires in select locations in South Dakota. The City of Sioux Falls uses the funds to dispose of waste tires to avoid standing water and eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes. The grant for the City has been extended.

“Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe,” says Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent.

Free tire recycling is for residential customers in the five-county area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. Tires from commercial businesses will have a fee applied.

The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford (west of Sioux Falls on 41st Street). Winter hours for the landfill, which go into effect Monday, Nov. 7, are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The landfill is closed on Sundays. Going into this winter season, the landfill will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, and January 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. The landfill will also close early on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m.

Please remember that all loads to the landfill must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. A $25 fee will be charged for loads arriving that are not properly tarped or secured.

General information regarding the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill or call 605-367-8162.

