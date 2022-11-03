Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning.

Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests.

“We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our printer and we’re matching the result that we get from those on each of the tabulation machines against the results,” Kyte said.

The machines have run into some minor roadblocks in the past.

“The issues we will have generally, the ballots might jam, sometimes if there’s too much humidity in the air that creates some problems with feeding,” Kyte said.

They are prepared to quickly correct problems that do arise.

“We do have a technician on site from our vendor ES&S (Election Systems and Software) so they can help alleviate those,” Kyte said.

Kym Christiansen is one of the people that will run the machines on election day.. She first began working with them in the spring for the city election.

“Now I’ve run it so much it’s second nature,” Christiansen said.

Following the 2020 presidential election, some doubted the results, which is why Christiansen believes having a test open for anyone to watch is so valuable because it shows transparency.

“It’s a good thing so the public can see that the machines are tested, and give them the confidence that the votes are accurately counted,” Christiansen said.

It took about 4 hours for the votes to be counted during the midterm primary, Kyte estimates it will take nearly twice as long on election Tuesday due to an increased number of votes. Which is still much shorter than if they had to be counted by hand.

“It wouldn’t be in hours it would be days,” Kyte said.

The machines serve a bigger purpose than just increasing the speed of the count, they remove human error.

“People forget the history of people trying to count these things by hand, and we’ve found that these machines are just so much more accurate than humans,” Kyte said.

They also remove the possibility of manipulation.

“Humans have biases right, so if you’re counting something you can easily just make a choice differently, machines don’t have that,” Kyte said.

There are also safeguards in place to ensure no one can tamper with the machines.

“There are reconciliation checks where we check the number of ballots that are delivered to us. We make sure the number of ballots that we count equals those that are delivered. There’s no way that those individuals running the machines can alter any of the results,” Kyte said.

In Thursday’s public test, all four units came back with results that perfectly matched the printer’s deck.

