November 2nd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... This combo of Zach Lutmer to Ryan Vander Zee has helped make Central Lyon-GLR unstoppable all season. The Lions remain unbeaten into Friday’s showdown with West Lyon.

Play #4... It was a Happy Halloween for the Stampede Sunday as Noah Anderson iced the 6-3 win with this Boo-tiful goal in the 3rd period.

At #3 What a weak for Sadie Voss and her USF Cougar teammates who rallied to beat SMSU and also beat Concordia-St. Paul, both ranked in the top 5 in Division II.

#2 And talk about a big play. Tyson Stevenson to Evan Stormo for an 80 yard score in Hamlin dramatic overtime win over Hanson to make the semi’s against Wall.

And our top play, was the most dramatic of the week and the biggest momentum changer. Howard had scored to take the lead but what happened next changed everything. Just ask Jaron Nesheim of Parkston who scored on this onside kick and helped the Trojans dominate the rest of the way.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

