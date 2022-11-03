Police crack down on reckless driving over Halloween weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 147 citations for various traffic and speeding violations were handed out in Sioux Falls over the Halloween weekend of October 28 and 29, according to Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Andrew Siebenborn.

Siebenborn said that a group of officers spent over 100 work hours combined to monitor common speeding and racing areas at exterior throughfares of Sioux Falls, specifically targeting Ellis Road, 57th Street, and Highway 11 through Veterans Parkway.

Of the 147 citations given, 130 of those were for speeding, three for careless driving, seven for exhibition driving, one for racing, and six citations led to arrests for DWI.

Siebenborn said that more patrols concentrated on enforcing traffic and speeding laws should be expected in the future.

“Between speed and impairment, it’s one of the biggest componenets of some of our major accidents in town. So it is a significant thing that we need to keep tabs on.” Siebenborn said.

