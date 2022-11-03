Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse

SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse
SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse(none)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Senate candidate has been charged with child abuse, involving sexual grooming.

The Attorney General’s office is alleging that 44-year-old Joel Koskan sexually groomed a minor over a six-year period, that’s according to a criminal complaint made in Mellette County.

Koskan is a Republican candidate for state senate in District 26.

He faces one count of exposing a minor to foreseeable harm which is a class four felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Police lights
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality.
Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
Avera Medical Minute: RSV cases on the rise