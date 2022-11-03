Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown

Matchbox Candle Co.
Matchbox Candle Co.(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado.

They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making candles for friends and family as gifts and selling them in small batches.

After much success, Jeremy and Tyler wanted to reach out to local artists and showcase their work inside their storefronts as well. They also offer candle-making workshops where small groups can make their own candles and choose their own scents.

They have been open for a month in Sioux Falls and have been sharing the art from local artists in the area. They are excited about the holiday season ahead.

MatchBox Candle Co. is located at 124 S. Phillips Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday: from 9:30 am. to 5:30 pm.

https://matchboxcandleco.com/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Police lights
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality.
Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting

Latest News

Canaries mascot
Canaries mascot “Peep” up for national award
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Big changes taking place
South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses
South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive...
South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses