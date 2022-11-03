Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado.

They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making candles for friends and family as gifts and selling them in small batches.

After much success, Jeremy and Tyler wanted to reach out to local artists and showcase their work inside their storefronts as well. They also offer candle-making workshops where small groups can make their own candles and choose their own scents.

They have been open for a month in Sioux Falls and have been sharing the art from local artists in the area. They are excited about the holiday season ahead.

MatchBox Candle Co. is located at 124 S. Phillips Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday: from 9:30 am. to 5:30 pm.

https://matchboxcandleco.com/

