Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell enjoys helping his players reach their goals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce open their season this weekend in Des Moines. Former standout player Kasib Powell is glad to be back as head coach. And the players are equally as happy because of his demeanor and his wealth of experience that he can share.

Powell says, ”Just the impact I can have on the guys careers and just knowing that I played and was in their shoes how much I can actually help them. I just want to be assistance to them and help them try to better their careers and move forward whether it’s a call-up to the NBA or going overseas.”

Force veteran D.J. Stewart says ”He’s a great guy, a great guy. He cares about the team, he cares about everybody else. He puts himself last. He’s a great guy.”

Kasib likes the talent he’s got on this team with Stewart, Mulder and Hutchison back from last year along with plenty of good new players. But as always, it’s his goal to get these players to the NBA and not just in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.