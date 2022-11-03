Smith, Noem crisscross the state in final campaign push before Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election Day is just six days away. And the governor’s race is a close one.

That’s what Governor Kristi Noem told people at a rally Wednesday, at a rally with Viriginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Both Noem and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith are looking to sprint through the finish line.

“Folks you got to get her re-elected, you have got to get her re-elected,” Youngkin told the crowd.

And while Noem crisscrosses the state with some of the biggest names in Republican politics right now- Jamie Smith and his team are on the road.

“We are going to do everything we can to turn out the vote so that when we wake up on the 9th, Jamie Smith is the governor is the headline on TV,” Jamie Smith told a crowd in Oacoma Wednesday.

Smith and fellow statewide Democratic candidates are in the midst of a statewide RV tour. It’s taking them to many places where historically, Democrats have not done as well.

They spent Wednesday in much of central South Dakota. They also have stops planned in Huron, Aberdeen and Pierre.

Noem finds herself in a familiar place to 2018, where Democrat Billy Sutton took her to the wire.

“This race is close because of people that have lived here forever that are taking our freedom for granted, they have never had to live in a Michigan, they have never had to live in a Portland where they had to live under crushing mandates, didn’t have control under what their kids were having to put in their bodies for vaccines, or what they have been taught in their classrooms and could not make decisions that were best for their customers, employees, and families,” Noem said.

Like four years ago, Noem is being rallied around by different Republicans. At her rally with Youngkin Wednesday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken introduced her to the crowd. He and Youngkin shared a similar message.

“That is what South Dakota is all about, South Dakota is all about having a governor that knows you don’t work for her, she works for you,” Youngkin said.

But Smith says he isn’t afraid to fight from behind.

“It says that she is scared, it says that she is running absolutely scared because she has to bring in all the folks from out of state. And I am glad, because that means our campaign has done a great job putting us right in the mix of it,” Smith said.

Noem’s day also included rallies with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. The former Democratic representative switched parties and has endorsed Noem and at least 10 other Republicans this election season.

