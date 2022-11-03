Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Police lights
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality.
Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality

Latest News

Wholestone Farms, an entity owned by regional pork producers, plans to build a more than $500...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
The entrance to the South Dakota State Auditor's office in the State Capitol.
Meet the Candidates: State Auditor
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer