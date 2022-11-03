South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive Indian Parenting course.

The eight-week program involves attending class each week to learn about different aspects of parenting while incorporating indigenous values.

The program is open to Indigenous parents, caregivers, and non-Native foster parents of Indigenous children.

Michaela Seiber, is the CEO for South Dakota Urban Indian Health and says programs like this help to celebrate culture.

“We’ll wrap up with our final lecture, we had a bigger meal tonight to celebrate, they’ll get gifts to take home, certificate to remember this time together and resources to continue on their journey,” said Michaela Seiber, SDUIH CEO.

It also helps to recognize the achievements for parents.

“It takes time for these folks to come in continuously every week, it’s hard to do something every week for eight weeks,” said Seiber.

With demand for the program increasing.

“Our turnout has been awesome; they’re is so much interest and that grows every time. We’ve had to close the class so that we can make the best environment that we can so we have to cap it off,” said Seiber.

This due to the cultural and modern elements it presents.

“It really ties in traditional and historical ways that we’ve come to where we are and pairing with modern techniques of raising and child and caring for children,” said Seiber.

Positive parenting classes through the organization will be offered again in January for those interested.

https://sduih.org/care-services/cultural-health/positive-indian-parenting/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.