Stampede lose early start in Sioux City to defending Clark Cup champs

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede had a chance to move over the .500 mark with a win in Sioux City Wednesday morning in front of 4,000 students. But their only goal came in the 2nd period when Jack Phelan lit the lamp after the Muskies had scored the first 4 goals of the game. Sioux City went on to win the game 5-1. The same two teams play Friday night at the Premier Center.

