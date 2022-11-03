Western Christian and Sioux Center roll into Iowa state volleyball championship Thursday

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian had to rally to win their opening round match Tuesday at the Iowa State Volleyball tournament. Wednesday they dominated in a 3-set win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Stella Winterfeld led the way with 16 kills. The Pack (42-5) will play top-seeded Dike-New Hartford (45-2) in the 2-A championship Thursday at 4:45.

Sioux Center has been equally impressive in Class 3-A in the first two days. The Warriors lost the first set to top-seeded Des Moines Christian Wednesday but stormed back to win the final 3 sets. Game 3 was a 30-28 thriller. Emily Vos finished the match with a big kill and Willow Bleeker’s block ended the marathon 3rd set. The Warriors (32-3) play Assumption (32-7) Thursday at 2:30 for the 3-A championship.

