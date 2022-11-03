Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A ticket sold in Dell Rapids won a portion of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot.

According to the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook post, a ticket sold at Casey’s won a lucky player $50,000 and was only one number away from winning the whole Jackpot.

If you are our Powerball winner, sign the back of your ticket and take it to a South Dakota Lottery validation center at Lottery.SD.Gov/Winners/ClaimaPrize.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.