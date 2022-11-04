Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd

West Central’s Kicker, Iowa State Volleyball, SD Region Volleyball and Summit League Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a senior season for Cambell Fischer between soccer and football for West Central. Sioux Center finished 2nd at the Iowa State 3-A Volleyball Tournament and Western Christian made a thrilling comeback to win the State 2-A, their 18th title. SFC advanced to the SODAK 16 and 3rd-ranked Canton in Class “A” was upset by EPJ. And both USD and SDSU were winners in Summit League Volleyball.

