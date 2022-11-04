$20 Million goes to juvenile justice reform in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice of the South Dakota legislature has laid out a path forward for a more effective juvenile justice system in the state. However, officials say there is still more work to be done.

According to WNAX News, one resolution would commit $20 million to fund scholarships for people entering the mental health field. The committee has met several times during the interim, working on several recommendations to improve responses to juvenile issues.

“As far as I’m concerned, what we’re talking about right now, this resolution could be earth-shaking in this state with respect to having people get the help they need,” said Senator V.J. Smith of Brookings. “You know, there aren’t a lot of things that we do here as a legislature that are absolutely earth-shaking, this is, this is wall to wall taking care of people, people you’ll never know, you’ll never know. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a kid from Bison or a kid from Mobridge or whatever... kids can get help.”

Senator Erin Tobin of Winner says the $20 million price tag for this reform is cheaper than the alternatives.

“And if you’re talking about cost, and you’re looking at the number, and it’s giving you heartburn. Representative Rehfeldt spoke about how one year in the system could cost one kid hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Tobin. “We heard testimony in our committee about two moms whose sons had mental health problems, but they warrant and got locked up, and that is wrong diagnosis, wrong place, wrong treatment and we’re just taking that money and throwing it out the window.”

Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp, Chairman of the Committee, praised the work that was done, saying “I’m just absolutely d*** proud of this committee and the work that you’ve all done this summer, really digging in, and I wish you all the best going forward in the next legislative session. You have a lot of work to do yet.”

Members of the committee will sponsor individual bills in the 2023 legislative session.

