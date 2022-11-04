Cambell Fischer has gotten a kick out of playing football in her senior season for West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Central football team is one win away from another championship game in the Dome. And no player would get a bigger kick out of going to Vermillion than Cambell Fischer.

Afterall, it took the Trojans football coach seeing her boot a soccer ball to convince her to play for his team this fall. And much like Jenna Van Holland of Garretson, she’s hoping her success will open the door for more girls in the future to play a sport she’s loved since she was a little girl.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad talked with Cambell, her coach and teammate Justin Zirpel about her amazing success on the gridiron.

Crowd cheers. Football Coach Chris Hernandez says “I was at State soccer game and Cambell was playing goalie. She got the ball and kicked the ball pretty much across the field and I kind of jokingly and seriously said to my wife and father who was at game with me, and I just said I need to get her to be my kicker.”

Down, ready. Cambell Fischer-West Central Kicker/Soccer Goalie says, It’s always been a thing for me that I have always wanted to play football and then I have had a lot of people ask me the last 2 years, and tell me I should go out. So I thought, why not give it a try.”

Justin Zirpel, West Central QB says, “When we were in kindergarten through fifth grade, we were always on football field , she always truly had a love for the sport ever since we were younger. Watch this, watch this.”

Hernandez says, “Talking to Cambell, I just made the comment to her in the hallway, hey you should come kick for the football team.”

“My soccer teammates, they actually thought it was a great idea. They actually probably pushed me more than anyone,” says Fischer.

“Her dad worked really hard with her in summer on it. I said nothing to her. I can’t take any credit. She did it all. She came out in August and said Yeah, I think I can do it,” says her head coach.

Alright, we got to keep it going, you got me. Hernandez says, “I remember when they first saw her out there, wait Cambell is kicking for us? And I said yeah she is going to kick for us, and they said that’s so awesome.” Zirpel says, “She definitely knows it takes it takes every bit of blood, sweat and tears.”

Coach says, “When she made her first extra point against Custer, our first game of the year, the crowd, you would have thought we won state championship when she made that extra point.”

“I like it. I think its really fun. The environment on the sideline is something I have never experienced,” says Cambell.

“I have it saved on my phone, a picture on my phone, me giving her knuckles, and giving her a fust bump,” says Hernandez.

Cambell says, “I hope more girls are able to join football and find joy in football, and that’s why I joined because I have always loved football. Growing up, it was definitely a sport I wish I would have played. Lots of little girls in south Dakota have been it is possible. If a girl wants to try it, don’t stand in her way. Let her try it. Parents, I think when girls are younger, it is not as scary as you think it is. Give them the chance and see if they love it.”

Cambell says, “I really think it is awesome she has done it for 2 years. That a girl. I am kind of jealous she (Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland) got to do it for 2 years. But its definitely more of a thing that it is two girls that are doing something that is not done often on same field, and I think that’s pretty awesome. And I think there will be more....See you guys!

