SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be clearing out across the region through the rest of our Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s across the board. After a couple of breezy days, it looks like the wind should behave itself today. We’ll have a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll be dry for the first half of Saturday, but then by Saturday night and into Sunday another round of light rain will be on the way. High temperatures will be warm enough (in the 50s) during the day to see it stay all rain. Even at night, lows will be dropping into the mid 30s for most, so we may only see one or two flakes with any precipitation that rolls through.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll bring in a chance of rain on Election Day with slight chances to end the week. Temperatures will be plummeting next week! By next Friday and that weekend, highs will be in the 20s with lows in the single digits!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.