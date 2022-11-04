Coyotes sweep Leathernecks in Summit League Volleyball in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (23-2, 12-1 Summit) received a match-high 14 kills and 17 digs from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over North Dakota. Game scores went 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to ten games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota spread the love tonight with eight players registering kills on the stat line. Middle blocker Madison Harms put down 12 kills and totaled five blocks for the Coyotes.

Evelyn Diederich and Brynn Paumen each added six kills for the Yotes. Western Illinois (4-22, 0-14 Summit) was led by outside hitter Brittany Wulf who totaled 10 kills and four digs. Libero Karli Wenzel tallied a team-high 12 digs while Aubrey Putman followed with 10 digs. Turning PointSet one started as a tight-knit battle, with either team trading points until a 13-13 tie. A kill from Juhnke spurred the Coyotes to a 12-2 run to win set one. It was all South Dakota from there, as the Coyotes cleared the bench and swept the Leathernecks.

Quotable”I thought it was a really good team win,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “We played a pretty clean game and I was happy to see that. Anytime you can win in three, especially at home, it’s going to be a positive, especially going down the stretch here in conference.”

Up NextThe Coyotes host St. Thomas on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

