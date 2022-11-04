Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coyotes sweep Leathernecks in Summit League Volleyball in Vermillion

South Dakota improves to 25-2 overall, 12-1 in league play
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (23-2, 12-1 Summit) received a match-high 14 kills and 17 digs from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over North Dakota. Game scores went 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to ten games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota spread the love tonight with eight players registering kills on the stat line. Middle blocker Madison Harms put down 12 kills and totaled five blocks for the Coyotes.

Evelyn Diederich and Brynn Paumen each added six kills for the Yotes. Western Illinois (4-22, 0-14 Summit) was led by outside hitter Brittany Wulf who totaled 10 kills and four digs. Libero Karli Wenzel tallied a team-high 12 digs while Aubrey Putman followed with 10 digs. Turning PointSet one started as a tight-knit battle, with either team trading points until a 13-13 tie. A kill from Juhnke spurred the Coyotes to a 12-2 run to win set one. It was all South Dakota from there, as the Coyotes cleared the bench and swept the Leathernecks.

Notable

Quotable”I thought it was a really good team win,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “We played a pretty clean game and I was happy to see that. Anytime you can win in three, especially at home, it’s going to be a positive, especially going down the stretch here in conference.”

Up NextThe Coyotes host St. Thomas on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

Recap Courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Police lights
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police say.
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam

Latest News

West Central's Cambell Fischer has gotten a big kick out of football in her senior year
Cambell Fischer has gotten a kick out of playing football in her senior season for West Central
Western Christian wins 18th state volleyball title, Sioux Center gets 2nd in Class 3-A
Western Christian wins 18th State 2-A Volleyball title and Sioux Center finishes 2nd in 3-A
#1 SF Chrsitian advances to SODAK 16 while #3A Canton is upset by EPJ in Region Volleyball
SFC advances to SODAK 16 while 3rd-ranked Canton is upset by EPJ in Class “A” Volleyball
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd