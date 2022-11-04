7th annual Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament this weekend
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Angela Drake the Board Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in South Dakota to talk about the 7th annual Fight Like A Ninja hockey tournament that will be held this weekend. The Come Together for Hockey events will help start a conversation around mental health and begin education.
Information and ticket prices: http://fightlikeaninja.org/tournament-info.html
Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/education-1250499?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=creatorshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.