7th annual Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Angela Drake the Board Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in South Dakota to talk about the 7th annual Fight Like A Ninja hockey tournament that will be held this weekend. The Come Together for Hockey events will help start a conversation around mental health and begin education.

Information and ticket prices: http://fightlikeaninja.org/tournament-info.html

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/education-1250499?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=creatorshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

