Holiday Fest at The Nest kicks off Christmas shopping season in Sioux Falls

“There are jewelry items, there are shirts, there’s holiday décor, there are all sorts of Christmas decorations and furniture pieces.”
The event will be held at Robyn's Nest in south eastern Sioux Falls.
The event will be held at Robyn's Nest in south eastern Sioux Falls.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Robyn’s Nest is an occasional shop located in southeastern Sioux Falls.

The shop was started by Robyn Harr who decided to sell stuff out of her garage over 10 years ago. Harr didn’t want to do it alone though so she invited several other local vendors to help fill the shop with her.

”I feel like it gives a wider variety when you have six different vendors that offer different items versus one person’s take on how the holiday should be decorated,” Harr said.

Rachel Knoblich is one of those six vendors that have been a part of Robyn’s Nest since the very beginning.

”The first time we did it it was out in the garage and it was raining but we had a great time and we continue to do it because we love it,” Knoblich said.

The shop has continued to grow each season as Robyn and the other vendors continue to bring in new unique items every year.

”There are jewelry items, there are shirts, there’s holiday decor, there are all sorts of Christmas decorations and furniture pieces,” Harr said.

Every item in the shop is provided by local vendors for this weekend’s Holiday Fest at the Nest.

The annual shopping event serves as a chance to get your holiday shopping in early while helping local businesses.

”You’re gonna get unique things that people just love, I like buying items here and I always get responses from those I give them to,” Knoblich said.

Holiday Fest at the Nest runs from 5 to 8 pm Friday night and 9 am to 2 pm Saturday at 3720 S River Bluff Rd. in Sioux Falls.

