Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson football team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police say.
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
No explosives were found, according to police.
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam

Latest News

Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges....
Woman arrested for murder after Sioux Falls arson
The South Dakota Attorney General's Office and the DCI released an still image from the SFPD...
DCI says Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting was justified
The event will be held at Robyn's Nest in south eastern Sioux Falls.
Holiday Fest at The Nest kicks off Christmas shopping season in Sioux Falls
Fight Like a Ninja
7th annual Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament this weekend