LIVE at 8 p.m.: DDN & SDPB to host U.S. Senate candidate debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now and South Dakota Public Broadcasting are hosting a debate for the South Dakota Senate candidates, which will be live-streamed below at 8 p.m.

Erik Thorstenson and SDPB’s Lee Strubinger will moderate the debate between incumbent John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L).

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.