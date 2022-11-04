LIVE at 8 p.m.: DDN & SDPB to host U.S. Senate candidate debate
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now and South Dakota Public Broadcasting are hosting a debate for the South Dakota Senate candidates, which will be live-streamed below at 8 p.m.
Erik Thorstenson and SDPB’s Lee Strubinger will moderate the debate between incumbent John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L).
