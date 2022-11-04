Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 8 p.m.: DDN & SDPB to host U.S. Senate candidate debate

John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L)
John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L)(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now and South Dakota Public Broadcasting are hosting a debate for the South Dakota Senate candidates, which will be live-streamed below at 8 p.m.

Erik Thorstenson and SDPB’s Lee Strubinger will moderate the debate between incumbent John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L).

