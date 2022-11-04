Avera Medical Minute
Madison woman receives new home following storm damage

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home.

Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May.

Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But like many, she had to wait on materials and labor.

Six months after the storm, Poppen is finally in her new home in the same place.

Dakota news Now photojournalist Dace Hauck has her story.

