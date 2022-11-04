OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding.

Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor.

“This is our main concern right here, a fire hazard. You can’t get out of the store if there’s a fire,” said the shopper.

Since 2017, Dollar General stores have received more than $12.3 million in initial penalties from OSHA.

Former Michigan employee Dawn Hughey says the fines don’t appear to be a concern for the corporation.

“General doesn’t care about things like that. They will pay fines,” said Hughey.

The assistant secretary for OSHA agrees, saying:

“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for safety, choosing to place profits over their employees.”

The South Dakota Division of OSHA confirms that the Brandon Dollar General is under investigation, discussions are underway with the employer and staff, and the investigation could take up to six months.

OSHA reviews only workplace safety and potential hazards. Other conflicts, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act or City Fire codes, could also be under scrutiny at Dollar General Stores nationwide.

