A quiet weekend ahead, but turning more active next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After seeing highs in the 60s and 70s earlier in the week, temperatures have come back towards to even slight below average. The weekend overall is looking quiet, but eyes will be on what could happen next week.

Our Friday night will be quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky, with the clouds southeast as a low pressure tracks across Iowa into Wisconsin. Winds will be light to calm with lows in the teens and 20s.

The weekend overall will be quiet, but clouds will increase from west to east Saturday ahead of a warm front and a few rain showers are possible Saturday night as the system moves east. Skies clear out Sunday as a cold front moves through. Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s, which is right around seasonal averages.

Next week is when things could get interesting, especially towards midweek. A weak upper-level feature could bring a few light rain or snow showers Monday for those west of the James River. A stronger system looks to develop by Tuesday and track northeast Wednesday into Thursday. The latest model runs show mostly rain with this system then changing over to a wintry mix and snow showers behind it overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and a few thunderstorms could also be possible southeast of the center of low pressure. There is still lots of uncertainty at this stage, so this is something the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring over the next several days. We’ll see highs surge into the 50s and 60s ahead of the front Tuesday and Wednesday, but then will crash back into the 20s and 30s by the start of next weekend.

