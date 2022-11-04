Avera Medical Minute
SFC advances to SODAK 16 while 3rd-ranked Canton is upset by EPJ in Class “A” Volleyball

Chargers advance and C-Hawks season is over after upset in Region Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sydney Oostra had 15 kills to lead the top-ranked SF Chargers to a sweep of Garretson in Region 3-A volleyball Thursday night. The Chargers take a 28-5 record into the SODAK 16 next Tuesday. As for 3rd-ranked Canton, the C-Hawks were on the other end of a sweep as Elk Point Jefferson came to town and left with a convincing win. The C-Hawks (21-5) trailed 15-5 in the final set and rallied to tie at 24-24, but Josie Curry had the key block in the 26-24 win for EPJ.

See the Dakota News Now scoreboard for all of Thursday night’s results including some regular season matches in Class “AA”... Both the State “A” and “B” SODAK 16 match-ups are Tuesday, November 8th at neutral sites.

