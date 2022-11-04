Sioux Falls landfill switches to winter hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will move to winter hours next week.

Beginning Monday, November 7, the landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The landfill also posted holiday hours. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, on December 26 in observance of Christmas, and on January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. The landfill will also be closing early on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 1 p.m.

All loads must be tarped before coming to the landfill facility.

Landfill users are urged to use caution at all times and conform to the posted landfill rules.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.